Cam Newton Welcomes 9th Child, 2nd Child With Jasmin Brown

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Former NFL star Cam Newton has just welcomed a new member to his growing family. The 35-year-old quarterback is now a father of nine children. His girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, gave birth to their second child together, making it another joyful moment for the couple.

Cam and Jasmin, a comedian and actress, have been together for a few years. They had their first child in 2023, and now, just a year later, baby number two has arrived. Although they haven’t shared the baby’s name or photo yet, fans are already sending their congratulations.

Cam Newton is best known for his time as the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots. He won the NFL MVP award in 2015 and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl that same season.

Off the field, Newton has always spoken proudly about being a father. In past interviews, he’s said that being a dad is one of his biggest joys in life. He has children from previous relationships, and he often shares photos and moments with them on social media.

Jasmin Brown, also known as “Watch Jazzy,” is known for her comedy and work on social media. She has been open about her relationship with Cam and often posts sweet moments with him.

Fans are happy for the couple as they continue to grow their family. Even though Cam isn’t playing in the NFL right now, it looks like he’s staying busy being a full-time dad.

Congratulations to Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown on their new baby!