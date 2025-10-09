Listen Live
Lakers Fan Sues LeBron Over “Second Decision” Tease

A Lakers fan is suing LeBron James after believing his “Second Decision” was a retirement announcement, not an ad.

Published on October 9, 2025

Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Turns out that not every Lakers fan was impressed by LeBron James’ second “decision”.

A 29-year-old fan named Andrew Garcia filed suit against James in Los Angeles’ small claims court. Garcia claims James deceived him by portraying the “Second Decision” announcement as a retirement reveal. Based on that belief, Garcia bought two tickets for a March 31, 2026 game at $432.83 each.

He is now demanding $865.66 in damages.

The allegedly misleading tease was later revealed to be an ad campaign with Hennessy. The lawsuit cites fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and related legal grounds.

LeBron has yet to publicly respond to the claims.

This legal move follows intense backlash from fans who felt duped by the build-up. The case could test how far marketing stunts can go before crossing into liability.

Lakers Fan Sues LeBron Over “Second Decision” Tease  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

