Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

Kendrick Lamar is the latest top musical act to witness their vaulted music get leaked online and dissected in a fashion they didn’t intend. Several Kendrick Lamar tracks were leaked online and discussed at length, along with reference tracks for K-Dot’s cousin, Baby Keem.

While we couldn’t exactly determine the root location of the leaked tracks, the Reddit page r/hiphopheads gathered all of the tracks and shared the snippets. Among the leaks, two 2019 tracks, “Trouble Me” and “OD.”

YouTube user Infisrael shared the “Trouble Me” clip and wrote the following description:

Snippet leaked on Feb 2, 2024, leaked fully on Oct 8, 2025. Completed song that Kendrick made for himself and later sent as a reference to Rihanna for her next album since he wasn’t going to use it, made in 2018. Reuses lyrics from “Not For Sale”. Unknown if Rihanna ever actually used these references so it’s classified as Kendrick’s song. Could also be meant for Look Woman.

Infisrael also shared a description for “OD (F*ck It Up)”:

Snippet leaked on Dec 25, 2023, forceleaked on Oct 8, 2025. Completed song that Kendrick made for himself and later sent as a reference to Rihanna for her next album since he wasn’t going to use it, made in 2018. It was initially known as “OD” before leaking with the real name. Unknown if Rihanna ever actually used these references so it’s classified as Kendrick’s song. Could also be meant for Look Woman. Instrumental later reused for Dry Cry (Island File) by Amanda Reifer.

Another of the leaked tracks, “Pray [V3]” which features Bēkon, looks to be a songs meant for Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album, according to the Reddit group. Another track, “Public Enemy” features Bakar, and Infisrael writes in the description on YouTube, “Shares the same instrumental as N.W.A. – Express Yourself.”

The leaks also include several demo versions of songs, including a version of the controversial “Auntie Diaries” that ended up on Lamar’s MMTBS. There are also reference tracks for Baby Keem featuring Lamar, delivering the bones of the verse for “SO WHAT” among others.

Check out the aforementioned r/hiphopheads page here.

