Police And Family Seach For Philly Woman Missing After Her Work Shift

Police And Family Seach For Missing Philadelphia Woman

Published on October 9, 2025

Victim shoots and kills robbery suspect in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Philadelphia police and family members are asking for the public’s help in finding 23-year-old Kada Scott, who disappeared after leaving her overnight job at an assisted living facility in Chestnut Hill.

Scott was last seen Saturday night leaving The Terrace at Chestnut Hill on East Abington Avenue, police said.

“You have a 23-year-old young lady who has completely disappeared. We have no cell phone or social media activity, and she hasn’t reached out to family or friends,” said Captain John Craig of Northwest Detectives.

Her phone has since gone dead, and all online activity has stopped.

“I just need her to come home and be safe,” said her mother, Kim Matthews, who says she hasn’t been able to eat or sleep in days.

Matthews said she saw Kada before she left for her 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift. The Penn State graduate had recently started the job while pursuing her entrepreneurial goals. “She’s a creative spirit, very artistic,” her mother added.

Police said Scott was last seen wearing black scrubs. Her car was still parked outside the facility, which has no security cameras.

Investigators say the case is especially troubling because Scott recently told loved ones she had been harassed by unknown individuals over the phone. Detectives are now working to learn more about those threats.

Captain Craig urged the public to come forward with any information. “Even the smallest detail can help us bring Kada home,” he said.

Scott is described as 5’6” tall, 120 pounds, with a thin build.

Her family says her disappearance is completely out of character. Police have used helicopters, K-9 units, and continue to canvass the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.

