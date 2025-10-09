Listen Live
‘Find My' AirPods feature leads to Bucks County arrest

‘Find My’ AirPods feature leads to arrest of Bucks County home invasion suspect

Published on October 9, 2025

A woman’s “Find My” feature on her iPhone to track her stolen AirPods led to the arrest of a Philadelphia man who broke into her Bucks County home, investigators said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, around 2:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Miller Drive in Upper Southampton Township, Pennsylvania, for a report of a burglary in progress. When police arrived, they learned that a man entered the home and fled after being confronted by residents. Police recovered a knife and extension cord in the bedroom that they believed the suspect brought inside the home.

One of the victims then used the “Find My” feature on her iPhone to track her AirPods, which had been stolen, according to investigators. This led police to Aramingo Avenue and East Somerset Street in Philadelphia. Responding Philadelphia police officers then found a black 2014 Kia Forte which matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle, officials said. They then recovered the victim’s stolen AirPods and located the suspect – identified as 33-year-old Nafis Fisher of Philadelphia – inside the vehicle, according to investigators.

Fisher was taken into custody and transported to the Upper Southampton Township Police Department where he allegedly made statements linking him to the crime. His vehicle was also impounded pending a search warrant.

Fisher was charged with burglary, theft, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, simple assault and other related offenses.

Fisher is currently in custody at the Bucks County Correctional Facility after being unable to post bail. Online court records don’t list legal representation who could speak on his behalf.

Court records also show Fisher has an extensive criminal record, with various charges over the years, including driving with a suspended license, theft of services and drug offenses.

