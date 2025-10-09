Listen Live
"Verzuz" Returns Featuring Cash Money vs. No Limit Records

“Verzuz” Returns Featuring Cash Money vs. No Limit Records Battle

Published on October 9, 2025

IHeartRadio Summer Pool Party 2016 -
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

After a multi-year break, the Verzuz music battle series is officially returning — and in grand style. On October 25, 2025, at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, fans will see Cash Money Records and No Limit Records go head to head.

The announcement was made by the Verzuz team (Swizz Beatz & Timbaland) on social media, stating:

“Cash Money VERZUZ No Limit Celebration … One stage. Two legendary iconic Labels. History is about to be made!!”

This battle marks the first Verzuz event in roughly three years. Previously, Verzuz entered a hiatus after legal and business disputes tied to the platform’s acquisition and management.

What makes this showdown special is the legacy both labels carry. Cash Money — co-founded by Birdman and Slim — is known for bringing forth stars like Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Juvenile, and B.G. No Limit, led by Master P, backed names like Mystikal, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, and the TRU collective. The clash is billed not just as a performance, but as a historic moment in Southern hip-hop.

At this time, full details on which artists will perform have not been confirmed. Streaming and broadcast information is also pending announcement.

For many hip-hop fans, this return is a long-awaited moment — a chance to relive the spirit of musical battles while celebrating two foundational labels in the genre.

