Stefon Diggs Accused With Assault Allegations & Silencing Ex

Published on October 9, 2025

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

NFL star Stefon Diggs is currently embroiled in a legal battle after his ex, Mulan Hernandez (also known as Mia Jones), filed a lawsuit accusing him of assault and trying to silence her. Hernandez claims that on June 7, 2024, Diggs struck her in the back of the head, causing a concussion, and later pressured her to sign a non-disclosure agreement to keep the incident private. She is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages for physical injuries and emotional distress.

Diggs strongly denies her version of events. Earlier, he had already filed a lawsuit against Hernandez and her friend Brianna “Brii” Mack, alleging that they assaulted him, damaged his property, and attempted to extort money. In his filing, Diggs claims Hernandez broke his $130,000 watch, smashed his gaming console, and threw his phone in the toilet.

Hernandez responded, saying Diggs’ lawsuit is a “fabricated story” meant to silence her. She also posted medical records indicating she visited a hospital on June 7 with a head injury diagnosis. Hernandez wrote publicly, “I will not be intimidated nor silenced.”

As of now, both parties stand firm. The legal proceedings are ongoing. There’s no court judgment yet, and no definitive proof has emerged publicly. It’s a serious set of accusations and counterclaims, and the truth may only come out through the courts.

