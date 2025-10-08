Listen Live
Lil Durk Allegedly Sent Hits On Whoever Didn’t Slide For King Von

The Blitz? Lil Durk Accused Of Sending Out Hits On Whoever Didn't Slide For King Von

Published on October 8, 2025

Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024
Source: Jackson State University / Getty

The slogan, “Slide For Von,” does not seem to go away, even with Lil Durk behind bars.

The Chicago rapper is being accused of putting hits on people from O’Block who didn’t retaliate after King Von’s death. Evidence of a text message that Durk sent out insinuates causing harm to someone for not sliding, “I’m finna pipe it up,” per court documents. Prosecutors plan on presenting this new testimony from a witness who allegedly got the nod from Durk to cause harm.

Prosecutors are also accusing Smurk of purchasing multiple flights to LA from Chicago to murder Quando Rondo. The Savannah rapper walked away from the scene unharmed, but his friend Lul Pab died.

The Voice’s attorney made a statement regarding the new accusations, “What the Indictment fails to tell us are the very things the defense is entitled to know: the ‘operative facts’ underlying the government’s theories of Mr. Banks’ guilt,” Findling also adds. “There is no allegation here that Mr. Banks physically participated in the stalking and shooting at issue.”

Durk is currently in jail for an alleged murder-for-hire plot. During his time, he continued to feed the streets with new music, releasing his album, “Deep Thoughts.” With the leading single, “Can’t Hide It” featuring Jhené Aiko, which got mixed reviews once he dropped the single before the full album.

