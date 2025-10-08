New program to help combat illegal dumping in Philly

Source: Matthew Hatcher / Getty

A non-profit group has come together to create a program combating illegal dumping in the city of Philadelphia.

The initial focus is on the intersection of 9th and Ontario Streets in Hunting Park, which is known as one of the most notorious illegal dumping grounds in the City of Philadelphia.

The corners is just one of dozens of illegal dumping sites identified by the group North10, Philadelphia as problem areas.

Avarisse Crawford, Chief of Staff for North10 Philadelphia non-profit, spoke to the variety of waste that is left on the corner.

“They have boats, they have tires, they have couches and whole sinks and toilets that are left,” said Crawford.

North 10 Philadelphia is dedicated to working with our neighbors to address the issues of systemic violence, poverty, and disinvestment that have affected our community.

Armed with a $629,000 grant by the William Penn Foundation, they are starting a long-term community-wide clean-up effort by increasing signage, awareness and enforcement.

The non-profit is are under the toolage data, photographs and surveys to track the dumping pandemic and show city officials where assistantance is needed most.

“We’re trying to track the kind of debris that’s being left behind how often it’s cleaned up. Who cleans it up? Is it the city? Is it the residents?” said Teea Tynes, Co-Director for Trash Academy,

Contractors and junk haulers who dump their debris on the streets to avoid paying for a dumpsite tend to be the biggest culprits of the illegal dumping. But instead of a violation, they are offering incentives in the form of $150 vouchers.

“We have decided to provide vouchers to contractors and short dumpers instead of putting it on our streets, they’ll be able to take it to a recycling center and dump 1,000 pounds with our voucher,” said Crawford.

The goal is to make a significant dent in the dumping dilemma by the year of 2028. Organizers believe the most important thing is to have a participation from the community.

“Just get involved and clean up and do the right thing with the trash,” said Al Black of North10, Philadelphia.

In Philadelphia, the fine for illegal dumping is $5,000 per item and potential vehicle forfeiture.