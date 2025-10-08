Listen Live
Man arrested for assaulting US Postal worker in Philly

Published on October 8, 2025

Delivery courier loading cardboard boxes packages into her car.
Source: pocketlight / Getty

A man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted a U.S. Postal worker while trying to steal the postal vehicle in Philadelphia Saturday. 

According to sources, police officers responded to the 4600 block of Horrocks Street on Saturday at 1:23 p.m., to a person screaming for help.

Police say a 23-year-old U.S. Postal worker was delivering mail when a 25-year-old man identified as Fabian Colon, approached the female postal worker over the mail truck that was partially blocking the highway.

Police say Colon allegedy entered and attempted to drive the postal vehicle, but the victim prevented him from doing so by removing the keys from the ignition. 

In the course of the encounter, police say the postal worker was physically assaulted by the 25-year-old. Police say he also took her phone.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police later apprehended Colon on the 4600 block of Horrocks Street. 

Colon faces several charges, including aggravated assault, robbery, theft (unlawful taking), simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person (REAP).

