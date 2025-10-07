Diddy Request To Do His Time In NJ For Family Visits & Rehab

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs, rapper and music mogul, has requested to serve his potential prison sentence in a New Jersey facility. He says this would make it easier for his family to visit him and help him access better opportunities for rehab.

Diddy is facing legal issues, and while he hasn’t been sentenced yet, he is trying to arrange where he would serve his time. The 53-year-old mogul believes that being in a New Jersey prison would allow his loved ones to visit him more often. Many of his family members live in or near New Jersey, and he wants to stay close to them during this difficult time.

In addition to family visits, Diddy is also hoping that being in New Jersey will provide him with better access to rehab programs. He has mentioned that he wants to improve his health and well-being, and rehab could offer a way to do that while serving his sentence.

Diddy has always been open about the importance of family in his life, and being closer to his loved ones could help him stay strong while dealing with legal troubles. He has also made it clear that he wants to work on making positive changes in his life, and rehab could be a key part of that process.

Though his request is still under consideration, Diddy’s decision to seek a prison location that allows for family support and rehab shows how important both are to him. Fans will have to wait and see whether his request will be granted, but for now, Diddy’s focus is on getting the help he needs and staying connected to his family.