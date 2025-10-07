Listen Live
Entertainment

Rumors Of Bad Bunny Bringing Drake To Super Bowl Halftime

Rumors Of Bad Bunny Bringing Drake To Super Bowl Halftime Show

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

International artist Bad Bunny being booked to preform at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show has been very controversial. The artist decided to up things a notch by creating speculation on having arist Drake as a part of his performace.

According to Newsbreak, there are sources that claim that the Puerto Rican musician plans to bring out Drake for a feature. This is notable because of last years Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer, Kendrick Lamar. Both Drake and Lamar has very public beef. Lamar even performed his multi-Grammy-winning diss song, They Not Like Us, which mentions the Toronto artist by name.

This wouldn’t be the first time both Bad Bunny and Drake have collabed. Back in 2018, the two dropped “MÍA,” a song that showcased Bad Bunny’s international appeal.

After the Halftime show announcement, there was immediate pushback from both the public and the Trump Administation. According to a Billboard article, the Trump Administration has seemingly threated to send ICE agents to the game.

On Wednesday, October 1, Corey Lewandowski, who managed Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2024 campaigns and currently serves as an advisor to the Department of Homeland Security, appeared on The Benny Show. During the interview, he was asked about the possibility of ICE being present at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, when the Super Bowl takes place on February 8, 2026.

Lewandowski responded by saying, “There’s no place to hide for people who are in this country illegally. Not at the Super Bowl or anywhere else. We will find you, arrest you, and deport you.” He further emphasized that this approach reflects the current administration’s stance, which contrasts with past policies.

Interestingly, this won’t be Bad Bunny’s first time performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He was a guest performer during the 2020 show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close