Rumors Of Bad Bunny Bringing Drake To Super Bowl Halftime Show

International artist Bad Bunny being booked to preform at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show has been very controversial. The artist decided to up things a notch by creating speculation on having arist Drake as a part of his performace.

According to Newsbreak, there are sources that claim that the Puerto Rican musician plans to bring out Drake for a feature. This is notable because of last years Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer, Kendrick Lamar. Both Drake and Lamar has very public beef. Lamar even performed his multi-Grammy-winning diss song, They Not Like Us, which mentions the Toronto artist by name.

This wouldn’t be the first time both Bad Bunny and Drake have collabed. Back in 2018, the two dropped “MÍA,” a song that showcased Bad Bunny’s international appeal.

After the Halftime show announcement, there was immediate pushback from both the public and the Trump Administation. According to a Billboard article, the Trump Administration has seemingly threated to send ICE agents to the game.

On Wednesday, October 1, Corey Lewandowski, who managed Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2024 campaigns and currently serves as an advisor to the Department of Homeland Security, appeared on The Benny Show. During the interview, he was asked about the possibility of ICE being present at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, when the Super Bowl takes place on February 8, 2026.

Lewandowski responded by saying, “There’s no place to hide for people who are in this country illegally. Not at the Super Bowl or anywhere else. We will find you, arrest you, and deport you.” He further emphasized that this approach reflects the current administration’s stance, which contrasts with past policies.

Interestingly, this won’t be Bad Bunny’s first time performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He was a guest performer during the 2020 show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.