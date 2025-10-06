Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest NFL ticket prices are as dynamic as the game itself, influenced by factors like team performance, location, and fan demand. A single gameday ticket can vary widely, with some stadiums offering seats for $100 while others charge double for a similar experience. Team rankings, star players, and even the significance of a particular game can all play a role in determining ticket costs. With 32 teams and 272 games in the 2025 NFL season, fans have plenty of options to choose from. Whether you’re looking to cheer for a top-tier team or simply enjoy the electric atmosphere of an NFL game, there’s a ticket for every budget. Whether you’re planning a trip to see your favorite team or exploring a new stadium, understanding these price trends can help you make smarter choices and get the most out of your game day experience. So take a look below at The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest. RELATED | Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest was originally published on 1075thefan.com

Detroit Lions: $250 Stadium: Ford Field Ford Field offers a premium indoor experience with a modern design and a retractable roof, ensuring comfort no matter the weather. The fans, known for their resilience, bring an unmatched energy to the stadium. Tailgating in downtown Detroit is a must, with local food trucks and live music creating a festive pre-game atmosphere. The stadium's proximity to Detroit's revitalized downtown also makes it easy to explore the city before or after the game.

Las Vegas Raiders: $243 Stadium: Allegiant Stadium Dubbed the "Death Star," Allegiant Stadium is a state-of-the-art venue that perfectly blends the glitz of Las Vegas with the grit of Raiders football. The game day experience here is like no other, with live DJs, celebrity appearances, and a party-like atmosphere. The stadium's sleek design and incredible views of the Vegas Strip make it a bucket-list destination for any football fan.

Philadelphia Eagles: $224 Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field Eagles fans are some of the most passionate (and intense) in the NFL, creating an electric atmosphere at "The Linc." Tailgating is a serious tradition here, with fans grilling cheesesteaks and sharing their love for the team. Inside the stadium, the energy is palpable, with the crowd singing "Fly, Eagles Fly" after every touchdown. It's a must-visit for anyone who loves football and a rowdy crowd.

San Francisco 49ers: $204 Stadium: Levi's Stadium Levi's Stadium offers a high-tech experience with stunning views of the Bay Area. The stadium is known for its eco-friendly design and features like rooftop gardens. Fans can enjoy gourmet food options, including local wines and craft beers, while cheering on the 49ers. The team's rich history is celebrated throughout the venue, making it a great spot for both die-hard fans and casual visitors.

Chicago Bears: $176 Stadium: Soldier Field As one of the oldest stadiums in the NFL, Soldier Field is steeped in history. Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, the stadium offers breathtaking views and a classic football atmosphere. Bears fans are fiercely loyal, braving the cold to support their team. Tailgating is a cherished tradition, with fans grilling brats and sharing stories of the team's glory days.

Green Bay Packers: $167 Stadium: Lambeau Field Lambeau Field is the holy grail for football fans. Known as the "Frozen Tundra," it offers a nostalgic, small-town vibe that's unique in the NFL. The Packers' community-owned status means fans feel like they're part of the team. Tailgating is legendary, with brats, cheese curds, and beer flowing freely. The Lambeau Leap, where players jump into the stands after scoring, is a tradition that embodies the connection between the team and its fans.

Cincinnati Bengals: $153 Stadium: Paycor Stadium Located along the Ohio River, Paycor Stadium offers a scenic backdrop for Bengals games. The "Who Dey" chant echoes throughout the stadium, uniting fans in their support. The team's recent success has brought a renewed energy to the city, making game days more exciting than ever. Tailgating along the riverfront is a highlight, with fans enjoying local favorites like Skyline Chili.

Buffalo Bills: $147 Stadium: Highmark Stadium Bills Mafia is one of the most passionate and wild fan bases in the NFL. Tailgating at Highmark Stadium is an experience in itself, with fans jumping through tables and celebrating with unmatched enthusiasm. The cold weather only adds to the charm, as fans bundle up and create a raucous atmosphere that makes Buffalo one of the toughest places to play.

Pittsburgh Steelers: $147 Stadium: Acrisure Stadium Steelers fans, known as the "Terrible Towel" waving faithful, create an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams. The stadium's location along the Allegheny River offers stunning views, and the city's blue-collar spirit is reflected in the gritty, no-nonsense vibe of game day. Tailgating is a cherished tradition, with fans grilling pierogies and sharing their love for the team.

Dallas Cowboys: $147 Stadium: AT&T Stadium Known as "Jerry World," AT&T Stadium is a marvel of modern engineering. The massive video board, luxurious suites, and high-end amenities make it feel more like a five-star resort than a football stadium. Cowboys fans bring plenty of energy, and the pre-game festivities include live music and fan zones. It's a must-see for anyone who loves football and spectacle.

Denver Broncos: $146 Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High Set against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, Empower Field offers one of the most picturesque settings in the NFL. The high altitude adds a unique challenge for players and fans alike, but the passionate Broncos faithful make it worth the trip. Tailgating is a lively affair, with fans enjoying local craft beers and green chili.

Los Angeles Rams: $141 Stadium: SoFi Stadium SoFi Stadium is a futuristic masterpiece, offering a luxurious game day experience. The massive Oculus video board and sleek design make it a visual spectacle. Rams fans enjoy a laid-back, Hollywood-style atmosphere, with plenty of entertainment options both inside and outside the stadium.

Miami Dolphins: $141 Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium Hard Rock Stadium combines South Florida's vibrant culture with a tropical game day vibe. The open-air design and colorful decor make it a unique venue. Fans can enjoy local cuisine, including Cuban sandwiches and fresh seafood, while soaking up the sun and cheering on the Dolphins.

Seattle Seahawks: $135 Stadium: Lumen Field Lumen Field is famous for its deafening crowd noise, earning it the nickname "The 12th Man." The passionate fan base creates an electric atmosphere, and the stadium's location near the waterfront offers stunning views. Tailgating includes local seafood and craft beers, making it a must-visit for football fans.

Baltimore Ravens: $133 Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium Ravens fans are known for their intensity, creating a loud and intimidating environment for opponents. The stadium's location in downtown Baltimore makes it easy to enjoy the city's famous crab cakes before or after the game. The team's defensive legacy is celebrated throughout the venue, adding to the excitement.

New England Patriots: $120 Stadium: Gillette Stadium Gillette Stadium offers a mix of history and modern amenities, with fans who expect nothing but excellence. The Patriot Place complex next to the stadium provides plenty of dining and entertainment options, making it a full-day experience. The team's winning tradition is celebrated throughout the venue.

Houston Texans: $115 Stadium: NRG Stadium NRG Stadium offers a family-friendly atmosphere with a retractable roof that ensures comfort in any weather. Texans fans are known for their hospitality, and tailgating is a big part of the experience, with plenty of barbecue and Tex-Mex on the menu.

Washington Commanders: $104 Stadium: FedExField FedExField provides a traditional football experience with a loyal fan base eager for success. The stadium's location near the nation's capital adds a unique element, and fans can enjoy tailgating with classic American fare like burgers and hot dogs.

Tennessee Titans: $103 Stadium: Nissan Stadium Nissan Stadium sits along the Cumberland River, offering a scenic backdrop and a lively downtown vibe. The pre-game festivities often include live country music, reflecting Nashville's rich musical heritage. Tailgating is a must, with fans enjoying hot chicken and other local favorites.

Kansas City Chiefs: $102 Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Arrowhead Stadium is legendary for its deafening crowd noise, often breaking records for the loudest stadium in the NFL. Chiefs fans are incredibly passionate, and the tailgating scene is second to none, featuring Kansas City's world-famous barbecue. The sea of red in the stands creates an intimidating and electric atmosphere that every football fan should experience at least once.

Indianapolis Colts: $102 Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium Lucas Oil Stadium combines a sleek design with a welcoming atmosphere, making it perfect for families and die-hard fans alike. The retractable roof ensures comfort, and the stadium's location in downtown Indianapolis makes it easy to explore the city's attractions before or after the game.

Los Angeles Chargers: $91 Stadium: SoFi Stadium Sharing the futuristic SoFi Stadium with the Rams, the Chargers offer a high-tech and premium game day experience. The stadium's sleek design and massive video board make it a visual treat. While the Chargers are still building their fan base in Los Angeles, the game day atmosphere is lively, with plenty of entertainment options and a laid-back Southern California vibe.

Minnesota Vikings: $88 Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium U.S. Bank Stadium is a modern architectural marvel with a striking glass exterior and a unique indoor atmosphere. Vikings fans are known for their "Skol" chant, which reverberates throughout the stadium and unites the crowd. The venue also features local food options, including walleye sandwiches and craft beers, making it a true Minnesota experience.

Cleveland Browns: $86 Stadium: Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland Browns Stadium offers a gritty, no-frills football experience that reflects the city's blue-collar roots. Browns fans are fiercely loyal, creating a passionate and energetic atmosphere even during tough seasons. Tailgating along the shores of Lake Erie is a highlight, with fans enjoying pierogies, kielbasa, and other local favorites.

New York Jets: $83 Stadium: MetLife Stadium MetLife Stadium, shared with the New York Giants, provides a lively game day atmosphere for Jets fans. The tailgating scene is vibrant, with fans grilling everything from burgers to Italian sausages. The stadium's location near New York City makes it a convenient destination for both locals and visitors looking to experience NFL action.

Atlanta Falcons: $81 Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a modern masterpiece, featuring a retractable roof and a massive 360-degree video board. Falcons fans enjoy a vibrant game day atmosphere, with affordable concessions and plenty of pre-game activities. The stadium's location in downtown Atlanta makes it easy to explore the city's attractions before or after the game.

New York Giants: $81 Stadium: MetLife Stadium The Giants share MetLife Stadium with the Jets, but their game day experience has its own unique flavor. Giants fans are known for their loyalty and love of tradition, creating a classic football atmosphere. Tailgating is a big part of the experience, with fans enjoying hearty meals and reminiscing about the team's storied history.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $71 Stadium: Raymond James Stadium Raymond James Stadium is one of the most fun and family-friendly venues in the NFL, featuring a massive pirate ship that fires cannons after every Buccaneers touchdown. The Florida sunshine adds to the laid-back vibe, and fans can enjoy local seafood and Cuban sandwiches while cheering on their team.

Carolina Panthers: $65 Stadium: Bank of America Stadium Bank of America Stadium offers a welcoming Southern charm with a great view of Charlotte's skyline. Panthers fans are passionate and create a lively atmosphere on game days. Tailgating is a highlight, with fans enjoying barbecue and other regional specialties before heading into the stadium.

Arizona Cardinals: $58 Stadium: State Farm Stadium State Farm Stadium provides a comfortable indoor experience with a retractable roof, ensuring fans stay cool in the Arizona heat. The stadium's unique design includes a roll-out natural grass field, and the game day atmosphere is family-friendly and welcoming. Tailgating features a mix of traditional barbecue and Southwestern flavors.

Jacksonville Jaguars: $48 Stadium: TIAA Bank Field TIAA Bank Field offers a laid-back Florida vibe with unique features like poolside cabanas and a party deck. Jaguars fans are loyal and bring plenty of energy to the games. The stadium's location near downtown Jacksonville makes it easy to enjoy the city's attractions before or after the game.