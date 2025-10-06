Listen Live
Local

Rocky aborts baby 5 mo. after finding out her baby father snitched

Rocky admits to aborting 5mo after finding out her baby father snitched

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rocky
Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Rocky is going viral after her guest appearance on a podcast where she revealed a shocking discovery.

Also known as Rasheeda Johnson, the Philadelphia born rapper disclosed that she aborted a child five months into her pregnancy after finding out the man who impregnated her was a snitch.

When the host asked what does the fathers actions have to do with the child, Rocky replied was simple, she did not want to be found guilty by association.

“I ain’t want nobody thinking my baby was a mouse, his dad a rat, I just wasn’t doing that” Rocky replied. “We listen and we don’t judge..”

Well, it appears the internet was full of judgement, as many commenters feel like not only did she not have to disclose this information, but she overall did not make a good decision based on the public’s opinion, and was shocked that she waited that long to make the terminal decision.

“5 months…. You can feel the baby kick,hiccups,jumps, and amongst other things…. She wild” 1onlybrittanyleshae_ commented

“5 months is a lot of months according to my very basic understanding of arithmetic !” msfunkydineva echoed.

“Mind you , you never had to tell anyone that…ever.” __mirajaneee said.

On the other hand, other members of the community understood the decision that Rocky made and alluded to her environment being the reason she was put into such a tough predicament

“Depending on her environment, she and the kid could of been targeted bc of his actions” blve_bvtterfly said

What do you think? Is five months too late to get an abrortion? Let us know in the comments below!

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close