Family zip-tied during home invasion, robbery in Philadelphia, police say

Published on October 6, 2025

Yellow Caution Tape
Source: Philippe Gerber / Getty

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly forced his way into a Philadelphia home, tied up a family and robbed them.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident unfolded just before midnight on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at a home on the 500 block of Marwood Road.

Police said an investigation revealed that a father was sitting on the front porch in a red chair when he was approached by an armed suspect dressed in black. The suspect held him at gunpoint and forced him inside the residence, where his wife and daughter were watching a movie.

“I thought my dad was coming in, but when I saw another man coming with him, I was in shock,” the teen daughter, Gloria Rodriguez, told NBC10

Once inside the home, police said the suspect restrained all three family members using zip-ties and demanded money.

“He takes him inside, puts him down on the couch, ties me and my mom up and takes him upstairs and hits him in the head and tells him like where the money is. And my dad has no choice but to tell him where the money is,’ Rodriguez said.

The suspect then escorted the father to an upstairs bedroom, where he stole $1,000 before striking him in the head with the firearm and fleeing the scene, according to police.

“He told us to have a good day and left,” Rodriguez explained.

Police said the family was able to free themselves and call police within minutes after the suspect left.

“He came from around the corner already with a ski mask on, so we couldn’t get his face. He had a black jacket and all black,’ a neighbor said. “He was walking with a little limp.”

The father sustained head injuries, and his daughter suffered abrasions from the restraints, police said. The wife was not injured.

Surveillance cameras at the property captured the incident, according to police. The investigation is ongoing with Northeast Detectives.

This incident comes less than 24 hours after police reported a home invasion and abduction Saturday morning, where two masked suspects zip-tied and robbed a family before leading police on a chase.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Information from this article was sourced from NBC10 Philadelphia

