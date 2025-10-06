Listen Live
Enter the ‘Pink Challenge’ for FREE Pink Headphones and Watch

Published on October 6, 2025

Enter the Pink Challenge for a chance to win a pair of Pink Beats Headphones and a pink Apple Watch
Upload a photo of yourself wearing all pink for a chance to win the prize pack which consists of Pink Beats Headphones and a Pink Apple Watch.

Enter the Pink Challenge below!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older.  The “Pink Challenge!” promotion ends on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Subject to Official Rules.

For official rules [CLICK HERE]

