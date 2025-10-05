Queen Bee Prophecy? Charlamagne Claims Lil Kim Was ‘Right’ About Nicki Minaj During 2013 ‘Breakfast Club’ Appearance

Nicki Minaj‘s recent Twitter tirades may be a shocker to many, but Charlamagne Tha God believes Lil Kim saw it coming.

In response to Nicki blasting The Breakfast Club in one of her many social media rants…

Charlamagne crowned her “Donkey of the Day” and called back to a visit from Lil Kim over a decade ago, where she alleged that “everything would come to light” concerning the Head Barb in Charge.

“She was very catty with it. I never had a problem with her, she was a very obnoxious person but I was always nice to her,” Kim told the hosts in 2013. “She was always throwing shots. She wanted to be the only female out there, she wanted to be out there by herself. I’m gonna leave on this note: you will see. Everything in the dark comes to the light, that’s all I gotta say.”

For those who may not remember the way the media punched down on Kim in favor of Nicki when her star was rising, this moment was true vindication for the Queen Bee. She was accused of hating on the Pinkprint rapper, at the time, but over the years, Kim has shown herself to be a true supporter and fan of every female rapper whose called upon her.

During Thursday’s taping of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne apologized to Kim for his previous comments where he labeled her “bitter” and “destructive.”

“I am apologizing to Kim for ever questioning her OG wisdom. Nicki has had smoke for Kim, Cardi, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Doja Cat, SZA, Remy Ma…the list goes on and on. And it’s sad because Nicki is GOATed. She’s an icon living, she literally kicked down the doors for a whole new generation of female rappers. She was, indeed, the ‘pinkprint’ for female emcees, I loved when she coined that term years ago.”

“But how does the pinkprint become the stink print? As I said your energy is just stank and nasty. You went from showing a generation how to be a female boss to showing a generation how to be a disgruntled artist. How does that happen? How do you go from inspiring a generation of young women to hating a generation of young women? Well, that’s what happens when a person is in pain. That’s what happens when a person is hurting.”

Many of the new rap girlies may think they’re pulling from Nicki but true hip hop fans know that Kim set the standard for women in rap. There’s a reason why she’s called the Queen decades after stepping into the spotlight, and why whenever she graces the stage, audiences go wild. And, as far as OGs go, she has graciously allowed the next generation to take the baton and run with it, even when she hasn’t been given her just due for the inspiration.

Nicki Minaj Responds To Charlamagne’s “Donkey Of The Day” Claims

In response to Charlamagne’s comments, Nicki posted throwback footage of the radio host being assaulted and running from his attackers in 2012.

The rapper and her Barbz also referenced Jessia Reid, a woman who previously accused the host of sexual assault.

Who Is Jessica Reid?

In 2022, Jessica Reid filed a federal lawsuit in New York against Charlamagne tha God (born Lenard McKelvey) and iHeartMedia, accusing them of sexual assault, battery, and defamation connected to an alleged 2001 incident. According to The Blast, Reid claimed that when she was 15, Charlamagne—then in his early 20s—served her a drink at a party that left her disoriented before she was allegedly assaulted. When a rape kit was completed, Charlamagne’s DNA was not found. Reid also allegedly didn’t cooperate with the investigation. Charlamagne later pleaded guilty to a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was sentenced to three years probation.



MadameNoire reports that in her filing, she also accused the radio host of later defaming her through comments made in interviews, on air, and in his book, which she said caused emotional distress and harmed her reputation. Charlamagne’s legal team denied the allegations and moved to dismiss the case, arguing it was filed well beyond the statute of limitations.

In September 2024, a federal judge in New York dismissed Reid’s claims of sexual assault, battery, and defamation, siding with the defense’s motion and denying her request to amend the suit.





