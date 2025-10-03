Listen Live
Entertainment

YFN Lucci Interview: Prison, Growth & New Album

YFN Lucci Gets Real on The Morning Hustle: Young Thug, Prison, Growth, and Making a Comeback

YFN Lucci joins The Morning Hustle to discuss his personal journey, new album, prison experience, and future plans.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

YFN Lucci Interview The Morning Hustle
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital


YFN Lucci is back, and he’s got a powerful story to share. In his recent interview with The Morning Hustle, Lucci opened up about his time away, the lessons he learned, and his exciting return to music.

A Bold Comeback and a Fresh Perspective

Since his release, Lucci’s new album has quickly climbed to number one on Apple Music. Not only is this a musical triumph, but it’s also a chance for him to set the record straight. He explained, “They wanted to hear what was on my mind. They ain’t heard from me in, like, four and a half years. When people give it a chance and they listen, you can’t do nothing but love it. That’s it. No skips.” In other words, his fans have been waiting, and Lucci is determined to deliver.

Moreover, his time in prison forced him to see life from a new angle. Lucci talked openly about facing hard times and what truly matters to him now. “Sitting in jail, almost losing her life, almost not being able to see my kids ever again. Like, you know, is it really worth it?” he reflected. Consequently, those tough moments made him rethink old conflicts, leading to a surprising reconciliation with fellow rapper Young Thug. Their story shows that even longtime rivals can come together when it matters most.

RELATED: YFN Lucci’s First Moment Reuniting With His Family [Photos]

Now, Lucci is clearly focused on his future and isn’t letting anything hold him back. As a result, he’s determined to set big goals: “I’m trying to make 100 million this year,” he said. “I can’t be taking care of everybody. Everybody gotta work.” After selling out State Farm Arena and gearing up for a new tour, Lucci is proving to fans that he’s truly ready for this next chapter.

Ultimately, YFN Lucci’s story is one of resilience, growth, and second chances. With renewed energy and a fresh perspective, he’s making music that tells his truth—and his best days are still ahead.

SEE ALSO

YFN Lucci Gets Real on The Morning Hustle: Young Thug, Prison, Growth, and Making a Comeback  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close