Several schools on lockdown as police chase armored car robbery suspects

Source: Evelyn Mccarthy / Getty

Several schools, including Saint Joseph’s University, are on lockdown as police in Philadelphia and Montgomery County pursue suspects in an armored car robbery, a law enforcement source confirmed with NBC10.

The source told NBC10 officers were getting coffee near City Avenue in the Philadelphia and Bala Cynwyd area when they spotted what they believed to be at least two men trying to break into an armored car. Police then pursued the suspects who led them on a chase that stretched from City Avenue to Bryn Mawr Avenue.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as police pursued the suspects in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania.

The chase prompted a shelter-in-place order at Saint Joseph’s University’s Hawk Hill campus on 5600 City Avenue. Students received an alert telling them to shelter in place immediately, lock all doors and to not leave their location until further notice.

Several schools in Montgomery County are also on lockdown, including Belmont Hills Elementary School, Cynwyd Elementary School, Merion Elementary School, Penn Valley Elementary School, Penn Wynne Elementary School, Bala Cynwyd Middle School, Welsh Valley Middle School and Lower Merion High School.

Around noon, SkyForce10 captured a person being taken into custody by police on 52nd and Parrish streets in West Philadelphia. NBC10 has not confirmed if that person was connected to the chase, however.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Information from this article was sourced from NBC10 Philadelphia