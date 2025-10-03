Listen Live
Woman struck and killed by ambulance in Kensington

Published on October 3, 2025

Emergency in Manhattan
Source: LeoPatrizi / Getty

A woman was struck and killed by an ambulance in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, police said.

A Philadelphia Fire Department medic unit was responding to an emergency and traveling eastbound on the 600 block of East Allegheny Avenue on Thursday, at 11:52 p.m. As the ambulance made a right turn on the 3100 block of F Street, the vehicle struck a woman who was walking in the area.

A second ambulance responded to the scene and the woman was pronounced dead on Friday at 12:01 a.m. Police have not yet revealed her identity and continue to investigate the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

