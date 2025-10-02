The NFL Aims To Launch Professional Flag Football League By 2028

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced plans to launch a professional flag football league within the next few years.

Speaking in London, Goodell revealed that the league will include both men’s and women’s divisions and is expected to debut before the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where flag football will make its Olympic debut.

Goodell emphasized the growing global interest in flag football, noting its increasing presence in colleges and universities worldwide.

“The demand is there,” he stated, highlighting the NFL’s vision to create a structured pathway from youth leagues to professional play.

This initiative aligns with the league’s broader efforts to promote flag football, including its push to make the sport a girls’ varsity option in high schools across all 50 states and its transformation of the Pro Bowl into a flag football event.

The NFL has been a strong advocate for flag football’s inclusion in the Olympics and has invested heavily in its promotion.

Goodell believes the sport’s accessibility and appeal will help it gain traction among fans and participants alike.

By establishing a professional league, the NFL aims to solidify flag football’s place in the sports landscape and create opportunities for athletes at all levels.

This move represents the NFL’s commitment to innovation and inclusivity, as it seeks to expand its reach and engage new audiences.

With the league’s backing, flag football is poised to become a major player on the global sports stage.

