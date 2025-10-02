Listen Live
Funny Names People Name Their Car

Published on October 2, 2025

2025 Wheels Mariënwaerdt
Funny Names People Name Their Car

October 2 marks National Name Your Car Day, a lighthearted holiday where drivers give their vehicles the recognition they deserve—with a name. Cars carry memories, personality, and quirks, so it’s no surprise people across the world have come up with some hilarious and clever nicknames for their rides.

Pun-Tastic Car Names

  • The Honda Odyssey: Homer
  • The Minivan: Vanna White or Van Gogh
  • The Hyundai: The Hyundevil
  • The Ford Taurus: Taurus-aurus Rex
  • The Land Rover: Rover the Roary Lion
  • The Porsche: Porsche-pine
  • Rattletrap / Shake and Bake – for a car full of rattles
  • Speedy McSpeedface or Taylor Drift – for a fast car
  • The Tiniest Tim or Polly Pocket – for a small car
  • Ron Burgundy, Red Velvet, or Sriracha – for a red car
  • Acura: A-curate representation of my bank account
  • BMW: Bavarian Money Waster
  • Ford: Found On Road Dead
  • Hyundai: High-And-Mighty-Hyundai
  • Jeep: Just Enough Essential Parts / Just Empty Every Pocket
  • Subaru Impreza: Impretzle
  • Mitsubishi: Mitsu-bishi-n’ Car

Self-Deprecating Names for Older Cars

  • The Moneypit – always costing you money
  • The Snail – for a painfully slow car
  • The Shed – beat-up but still moving
  • Dirty Gertie – for a car that’s seen better days
  • Jitterbug – vibrates a little too much
  • College Fund – draining your wallet
  • Old Yeller – faithful but aging

Names Based on Size and Color

  • Trucks: The Big Thumb, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
  • Large Vehicles: Law & Order: SUV, Pork Chop, Big Booty Judy
  • Minivans: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Rock Lobster
  • Small Cars: Peanut, The Nugget, Frodo, Pocket Rocket, Jellybean
  • White Cars: Betty White, Casper, Marshmallow
  • Black Cars: Grim Reaper, Darth Vader, Black Dahlia
  • SUVs: The Beefcake, The Sasquatch

Personality and Pop Culture Names

  • Wienermobile – iconic and funny
  • The Party Wagon – always ready for fun
  • Clifford the Big Red Car
  • Rusty McRustface
  • Sir Crash-a-Lot
  • Vroomhilda
  • The Millennium Falcon
  • BeyonSUV
  • The Silver Surfer
  • Taco Truck
  • The Green Machine
  • The Clown-Mobile – a bit of a joke
  • The Drama Queen – constant mechanical issues
  • The Underdog – old but reliable
  • The Snooze Button – slow to start
  • The Couch Potato – never leaves the driveway
  • Herbie – from The Love Bug
  • The General LeeDukes of Hazzard
  • Ecto-1Ghostbusters
  • The BatmobileBatman
  • Lightning McQueenCars
  • Denzel Carwashington – a funny celebrity pun
  • Sir Honksalot – for a car with a loud horn
  • Mr. Bean – goofy vibes
  • Squeaker – makes weird noises
  • Kermit – great for a green car

