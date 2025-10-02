Listen Live
Chris Gotti On Ashanti Not Checking In Since Irv Passed

Chris Gotti Feels A Way About Ashanti Not Checking In Since Irv Passed

Chris Gotti has recently kept it real on The Breakfast Club about anything around his late brother, Irv Gotti.

Published on October 2, 2025

Ashanti's album release party
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The passing of Irv Gotti took a toll on him, and he wanted those who knew his brother to rally around him. Ashanti, former Murder Inc. artist, was one of those people Chris expressed disappointment towards. Chris felt a way about the lack of communication once his brother passed, “I was upset because we haven’t spoke in person after Irv’s passing”.

He also mentions that Ashanti did, in fact, text him sending her condolences, but that wasn’t enough. As he made it clear that he put her in a position to shine from the jump, “I’m the reason she was Murder Inc. Irv made the records, but Irv would’ve never gotten to that point if I don’t do what I did”.

Going further, saying that both the R&B star and her mother should have paid their respects properly, “Her mother Tina, that don’t feel right. I did everything for them. Never did I get one thing in return.”

The fallout between Irv and Ashanti first started with her leaving Murder Inc. in 2009. Years later, Irv made some spicy comments on Drink Champs that rubbed Ashanti the wrong way. Saying that he was in love with the R&B star, “The chick you f*cking are in love with is with this n*gga (Nelly).”

Chris also chimed in after Ashanti denied that she was never romantically involved with Irv. Saying that they were in fact, a thing, “They was in a relationship. I was their therapist. Like come on now, don’t do that. But at the end of the day that’s what makes what went on with them so real”.

Chris Gotti Feels A Way About Ashanti Not Checking In Since Irv Passed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

