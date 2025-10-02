Listen Live
Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Sue Ray J Over Rico Claims

Published on October 2, 2025

Celebrity Sightings Ahead Of Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding
Source: Luigi Iorio / Getty

Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, have filed a defamation lawsuit against singer Ray J after he made serious allegations about them. The lawsuit comes after Ray J publicly claimed that Kim and Kris were involved in a conspiracy to control and profit from the release of Kim’s famous 2007 sex tape with Ray J.

Ray J recently made these claims on social media, even suggesting the two women were involved in a “RICO” (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) scheme, which is typically used in criminal cases related to organized crime. The allegations caused a stir, with many people questioning the Kardashians’ reputation and involvement in the situation.

Kim and Kris, however, strongly deny these claims. In their lawsuit, they argue that Ray J’s statements are false and hurtful to their reputations. The mother-daughter duo says they’ve been dealing with damage to their names for years due to false rumors and now want to set the record straight.

A Long-Running Story

The sex tape that Kim Kardashian and Ray J made in 2007 became a huge part of Kim’s rise to fame. While Kim has always said the tape was released without her consent, Ray J has denied any wrongdoing in the past. Over the years, the controversy surrounding the tape has been a topic of public discussion, but the recent RICO claims from Ray J have escalated the situation.

The Lawsuit

Kim and Kris are seeking damages for defamation, accusing Ray J of spreading lies to hurt their image and business. In their court filing, they claim Ray J’s accusations have caused “serious harm” to them both personally and professionally.

Ray J, on the other hand, has not yet responded to the lawsuit in detail. However, his social media posts about the case continue to grab attention, fueling the ongoing public drama.

What’s Next?

This lawsuit is likely to lead to a legal battle, and it could bring more attention to the long-standing story about the sex tape and its impact on the Kardashian family. Kim and Kris are hoping to clear their names and protect their reputation from what they describe as false and damaging accusations.

