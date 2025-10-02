Snoop Dogg Returns As NBC Correspondent For 2026 Winter Olympics

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

NBC has officially announced that Snoop Dogg will once again serve as a Primetime Correspondent for the 2026 Winter Olympics, set to take place in Milan-Cortina, Italy. The legendary rapper, entrepreneur, and pop culture icon made waves during his debut as a correspondent for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and fans can expect even more excitement and unique commentary when he returns for the upcoming games.

Snoop’s infectious personality, unparalleled charisma, and love for sports made him an instant fan favorite in 2022, where he brought his signature blend of humor, insight, and candidness to the Olympic broadcast. Whether it was breaking down snowboard tricks, commenting on figure skating routines, or offering his take on ski jumping, Snoop’s off-the-cuff remarks and relaxed style created a fresh, entertaining vibe that resonated with viewers of all ages.

A Unique Perspective on the Games

With the 2026 Winter Olympics just around the corner, Snoop’s return is already generating a buzz. The rapper turned mogul is not only a household name for his musical accomplishments but also for his love of sports, including basketball, football, and, of course, winter sports. His passion for athleticism and his natural ability to connect with both athletes and fans alike have made him a standout presence in the world of broadcast journalism.

NBC executives are excited about his return. “Snoop brings a level of authenticity and excitement that’s unmatched. His ability to connect with audiences in a way that feels both genuine and fun is exactly what we’re looking for as we continue to innovate the Olympic broadcast experience,” said a spokesperson from NBC Sports.

Snoop, for his part, is thrilled to be back. “I had such a blast during the last Olympics, and I’m pumped to do it again in 2026,” said the rapper in a statement. “The Winter Games are all about pushing the limits and doing things that most people don’t even think are possible. I’m here to bring that same energy and excitement to the broadcast. Let’s have some fun and celebrate these amazing athletes!”

A Growing Trend of Celebrity Correspondents

Snoop Dogg’s role as an Olympic correspondent comes at a time when networks are increasingly incorporating celebrity talent to add flair and relatability to major sports broadcasts. His unique mix of entertainment and sports knowledge has proven to be a winning combination, resonating with a diverse audience.

During the 2022 Winter Olympics, Snoop’s collaboration with fellow celebrity correspondent Kevin Hart, with whom he hosted segments in a lighthearted, humorous way, became one of the most talked-about highlights of the games. Their comedic chemistry and relaxed, yet insightful commentary brought a new energy to the Olympic broadcast that captivated viewers from all walks of life.

Olympic Spirit, Snoop Style

As the 2026 Winter Olympics approach, Snoop’s involvement promises to bring a fresh and entertaining perspective to the games. Known for his unfiltered commentary and genuine enthusiasm, Snoop Dogg will undoubtedly continue to bridge the gap between the worlds of hip-hop, entertainment, and elite sports. Whether it’s a thrilling ski race or a high-flying snowboarding competition, fans can expect to hear Snoop’s unmistakable voice adding personality and flair to the iconic event.

NBC has yet to release further details on the full scope of Snoop’s coverage for the 2026 games, but it’s clear that his return will be one of the most anticipated elements of the broadcast.

As the countdown to the Winter Olympics ticks down, one thing is for certain: Snoop Dogg is ready to bring the heat — even in the snow.