Jousha Allen, Winner of So You Think You Can Dance, Tragically Dies

Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty

Joshua Allen, the Season 4 winner of So You Think You Can Dance, tragically passed away after being hit by a train near his home in Texas, a family member confirmed to TMZ.

Fort Worth authorities responded to a report on Tuesday of an individual being struck by a train. Allen, 35, was rushed to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. A family source described Allen as “a man of integrity” and a devoted family man who held dear the tradition of family gatherings, often bringing loved ones together to celebrate the holidays.

In one of their final conversations, Allen shared a poignant message that reflected his core beliefs: “One of the last things he said was to keep God first at all times. You have to be real with yourself before you can be real with anyone else.”

Close friend Emmanuel Hurd also remembered Allen with fondness, describing him as “a very honest, real person.”

The Fort Worth Police Department has stated that the incident is still under investigation.