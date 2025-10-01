Listen Live
All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s latest feud has taken over social media. Again.

Published on October 1, 2025

Cardi B has been promoting her sophomore album for weeks, but it’s the drama between her and Nicki Minaj that has fans talking.

Sparks are flying today after Cardi took exception to Nicki’s comments about her child. She wrote, “You said you gonna kick my child gums back??? Didn’t you say you was in NY??? This past words now.. WHERE TF YOU AT??? Cuz today gonna be the day I go to jail”.

Yikes.

Nicki and Cardi’s beef spans years, so it’s not something fans are particularly in the dark about. But today, the tone on social media seems to be shifting, with many commenters just wanting the drama to all come to an end.

This feud has been bubbling for years. It started in 2017 with subtle shade online, including Nicki liking a post clowning Cardi’s bars. Things really exploded in 2018 when Cardi reportedly threw a shoe at Nicki during New York Fashion Week.

Since then, the two have traded jabs through songs, interviews, and plenty of posts on X. Every so often, the drama reignites, reminding fans this rap rivalry never really cooled off.

Check out these reactions from X on the latest drama between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

