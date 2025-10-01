Listen Live
Entertainment

Police Issue Warrant for Tyrese Over Deadly Cane Corso Attack

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ
Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Police Issue Warrant for Tyrese Over Deadly Cane Corso Attack

R&B singer and Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson is in hot water with Atlanta authorities after his Cane Corso dogs were allegedly involved in a deadly neighborhood attack.

According to Fulton County Police Animal Services, a neighbor let their dog outside on the night of September 18, only to find it dead minutes later from what officials are calling a clear-cut animal attack.

Captain Nicole Dwyer of Fulton County Animal Services told WSB-TV that Tyrese had been warned multiple times about his dogs roaming freely in the neighborhood before this tragic incident.

“It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” Dwyer said. “And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

As a result, Atlanta Police obtained a warrant for Tyrese’s arrest on animal cruelty charges.

Authorities also searched his home on September 22, but neither Tyrese nor the dogs were present.

So far, Tyrese has not commented publicly on the situation.

TMZ reports they reached out to his camp, but there’s been no word back.

With the warrant now active, it looks like the singer could be facing serious legal trouble — and his Cane Corsos may be at the center of a bigger fight about ownership responsibility and neighborhood safety.

RELATED: Tyrese Roasted Online After Begging Mary J. Blige To Collaborate

SEE ALSO

Police Issue Warrant for Tyrese Over Deadly Cane Corso Attack  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close