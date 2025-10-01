Listen Live
Entertainment

Tyrese Reportedly Wanted In Animal Cruelty Investigation

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Social Justice Honors Brunch
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson is reportedly being investigated for animal cruelty after a neighbor claimed that his dogs attacked and killed their pet. The shocking incident has left many people upset and asking questions.

According to reports, Tyrese’s four large dogs somehow got out of his property and entered his neighbor’s yard. There, they allegedly attacked and killed the neighbor’s smaller dog. The tragic event was reported to local animal control and the police.

The neighbor says the attack happened without warning and that they are heartbroken over the loss of their beloved pet. They claim that Tyrese’s dogs were not properly secured and that this isn’t the first time they’ve had concerns about his animals.

Now, officials are reportedly looking for Tyrese as part of an animal cruelty investigation. They want to ask him questions about how the incident happened and whether he was following local pet safety laws. So far, it’s not clear if Tyrese has spoken to the authorities or if charges will be filed.

Tyrese, best known for his roles in the Fast & Furious movies and for his music career, has not made a public statement about the situation. His team has also not responded to media requests for comments.

Animal cruelty is a serious matter, and many people online are calling for justice for the neighbor’s dog. At the same time, some fans are asking for more facts before making judgments.

It’s still early in the investigation, but if Tyrese is found responsible, he could face fines or other legal consequences. Officials may also require changes to how his dogs are kept to prevent future problems.

This is a developing story, and more information is expected to come out soon.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close