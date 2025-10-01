Cassie Ventura Fears “Swift Retribution” If Diddy Walks Free

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Cassie Ventura, the singer and former partner of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, is expressing serious concerns as Diddy prepares for his upcoming sentencing. After years of legal battles and a public split, Cassie is now fearing what might happen if Diddy walks away without facing any serious consequences.

Diddy, who faces serious charges that could result in a lengthy prison sentence, is due in court soon. If he is not convicted or given a lengthy sentence, Cassie is worried about the consequences. Sources close to Cassie say that she fears “swift retribution” from Diddy if he is allowed to go free. This comes after years of what she describes as a tense and sometimes difficult relationship with the mogul.

Cassie, who was in a long-term relationship with Diddy before they separated in 2018, has since moved on and married fitness trainer Alex Fine. However, the emotional scars from her time with Diddy still linger, according to insiders. The former couple’s relationship, which started in 2007, was often in the public eye, with fans watching their ups and downs. Cassie has not spoken much about their time together, but many believe that her past with Diddy still impacts her.

As the court date approaches, Cassie is reportedly feeling anxious about the possibility of Diddy being acquitted or receiving a much lighter sentence than expected. If that happens, she fears that it could set off a wave of anger and frustration from Diddy’s camp, which she believes could lead to consequences for her and others close to him.

Though Cassie has remained largely quiet in the media, sources say that she is preparing for what might come next. Her primary concern is her safety and well-being, especially if Diddy is set free after his sentencing.

As the legal drama continues to unfold, the world will be watching to see how the situation develops, and whether Cassie’s fears will be realized.