Top 10 Most Populated Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Published on October 1, 2025

Autumn in Philadelphia
Source: Olga Kaya / Getty

Philadelphia stands as the most populous city in Pennsylvania, a title it has held for centuries. With a population of over 1.5 million people, it dwarfs the state’s second-largest city, Pittsburgh, which has a population closer to 300,000. This massive concentration of people makes Philadelphia the economic, cultural, and political center of gravity for Eastern Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia metropolitan area, which extends into neighboring counties and even states like New Jersey and Delaware, contains nearly half of Pennsylvania’s entire population. This regional dominance means that trends happening within the city—whether economic booms, social movements, or demographic shifts—have a ripple effect across the entire commonwealth.

Here are the 10 most populated cities in Philadelphia

  1. West Philadelphia – Approximately 216,433 residents.
  2. Upper North Philadelphia – Around 181,531 residents.
  3. Northwest Philadelphia – About 170,000 residents.
  4. South Philadelphia – Approximately 168,782 residents.
  5. Olney-Oak Lane – Close with 168,770 residents.
  6. Lower North Philadelphia – Population slightly lower but significant.
  7. Center City – A densely populated urban core.
  8. Southwest Philadelphia – Known for its diverse population.
  9. Roxborough-Manayunk – A mix of urban and suburban vibes.
  10. Northeast Philadelphia – A sprawling area with a large population

Philadelphia holds a unique place in the American story, not just as the nation’s birthplace but as a major urban center that has mirrored the country’s demographic journey. Understanding Philadelphia’s population is about more than just counting people; it’s about exploring its standing within Pennsylvania, its role on the national stage, and the vibrant, diverse communities that define its character.

