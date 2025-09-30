Trump Posts Racist AI Video Of Sen. Chuck Schumer And Rep. Hakeem Jeffries After Meeting To Avoid Shutdown Fails

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Welp, if anyone was wondering how President Donald Trump’s meeting with Democratic and Republican congressional leaders, which was intended to prevent a government shutdown, went, after the meeting took place, our racist toddler-in-chief posted a deep fake video mocking the Democratic party and its leaders, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Apparently, the meeting over congressional Republicans’ government funding bill fell flat because Democrats wanted Republicans to roll back their $1 trillion cut to Medicaid and expand tax credits for people who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, and Republicans wanted Democrats to go screw themselves and vote for the bill as is. So, what does our sitting president of the United States do in response? Well, he responds by behaving less like a commander-in-chief and more like a commander-in-4chan-trolling.

The AI-generated video shows Jeffries wearing a sombrero and a cartoonish mustache as the “Mexican Hat Dance” plays in the background. Why? I don’t know. Maybe Jeffries is just light-skinned enough that Trump thinks he’s Mexican? Schumer — who presumably got no AI-generated cultural cosplay because, while he’s a Democrat, he’s still white — can be heard saying about his party what Republicans actually say about his party, essentially blaming Democrats for the failed funding resolution as if it’s not the Republican party that controls both chambers of Congress and the executive branch. (But, you know, “Art of the Deal,” amirite?)

Love Philly's R&B station? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Look, guys, there’s no way to sugarcoat it; nobody likes Democrats anymore,” the digitally altered Schumer says. “We have no votes left because of all of our woke, trans bulls***. Not even Black people want to vote for us anymore. Even Latinos hate us. So, we need new voters, and if we give all these illegal aliens free health care, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us. They can’t even speak English, so they won’t realize we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of s***, you know, at least for a while until they learn English and they realize they hate us too.”

I mean, what did whoever made this video even type into the AI generator to get this? “Republican nonsense that checks every bigot box on the MAGA Bingo card”? White nationalist Great Replacement nonsense? Check. Out-of-nowhere anti-trans remark? Check. Blind. arbitrary use of the word “woke”? Check. Outright refusal to leave Black and Latino people the hell out of his MAGA-fied, caucasity-infused idiocy? Double check.

And, of course, Trump and his MAGA minions are continuing to lie about undocumented migrants voting in U.S. elections, ignoring virtually every study done on the non-issue — including research done by the organization that brought us Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation — which all show instances of “illegal citizens” voting are almost non-existent, and in the rare instances when it does happen, it’s investigated immediately just like any other election crime.

Anyway, the real Schumer and Jeffries both responded to Trump’s video of fake Schumer and Jeffries.

“If you think your shutdown is a joke, it just proves what we all know: You can’t negotiate. You can only throw tantrums,” Schumer tweeted.

Jeffries decided to be a little more petty and stoke Trump’s frustration over the Jeffrey Epstein controversy that has plagued his presidency by sharing one of many photos that exist of the president and the late billionaire sex trafficker and abuser.

“This is real,” Jeffries captioned the post.

Jeffries also said in an MSNBC interview, “It’s a disgusting video. And we’re gonna continue to make clear: Bigotry will get you nowhere. We are fighting to protect the healthcare of the American people in the face of an unprecedented Republican assault.”

This is really only the latest example of how the standard for presidential decorum and professionalism went down the toilet in 2016, when a loud and proud bigot with the maturity of a wet infant and the critical thinking capacity of a wet mop was first elected to the highest office in the nation. Now, on Trump’s second time around, we’re basically just numb to it all.

What a sad, pathetic way to run what is supposedly the greatest country in the world.

SEE ALSO:

Statue Of Trump And Epstein Erected On National Mall

Donald Trump Lies Before Joint Session of Congress







Trump Posts Racist AI Video Of Sen. Chuck Schumer And Rep. Hakeem Jeffries After Meeting To Avoid Shutdown Fails was originally published on newsone.com