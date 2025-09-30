Listeria Outbreak: Everything You Need To Know About The Nationwide Alert

Source: quantic69 / Getty

A growing Listeria outbreak across the United States has led to multiple hospitalizations and deaths, prompting urgent health alerts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). As of the latest update on Sept. 26, the outbreak has spread to 15 states, with at least 20 confirmed cases, 19 hospitalizations, and four deaths.

On Friday, the health agency stated that the contamination has been primarily linked to pre-cooked pasta products sold by popular brands at major retailers, including Walmart and Kroger. Investigators found that these meals tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious illness, especially in vulnerable populations.

Additionally, Listeria was detected in a turkey wrap sold at Trader Joe’s, though no confirmed cases have been linked to this product. Still, health officials are warning people to take precautions.

Here’s what you need to know about the nationwide recall.

What is Listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that causes a potentially serious infection known as listeriosis. While healthy individuals may only experience mild symptoms or none at all, listeriosis poses a significant health threat to pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

When Listeria spreads beyond the digestive system—a condition known as invasive listeriosis—symptoms can become severe. These symptoms typically appear within two weeks of consuming contaminated food, though they can begin as soon as the same day or as late as 10 weeks later. Pregnant women may experience mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and muscle aches, but the infection can lead to pregnancy loss, premature birth, or life-threatening illness in newborns. In other adults, symptoms can include fever, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and even convulsions.

In addition to invasive illness, Listeria can cause a less common intestinal form of illness. This type of infection typically causes diarrhea and vomiting within 24 hours of exposure and lasts for up to three days. However, it is less frequently diagnosed because routine lab tests often overlook Listeria in these cases.

The CDC estimates that listeriosis is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, causing approximately 172 deaths each year. Nearly all individuals diagnosed with listeriosis require hospitalization, and the illness has a case-fatality rate of roughly 20%—significantly higher than that of many other foodborne diseases.

The risks are especially severe during pregnancy: nearly 25% of pregnancy-associated listeriosis cases result in fetal loss or newborn death. These alarming statistics highlight the seriousness of the ongoing outbreak and the importance of promptly identifying and avoiding contaminated foods.

Here are the products under public health alert or recall.

On June 17, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS) announced a recall of chicken fettuccine alfredo meals manufactured by FreshRealm. These meals, which were linked to the outbreak, were sold under the Marketside and Home Chef brands at Walmart and Kroger, with best-by dates of June 19, 26, and 27, 2025. The recalled products are no longer on shelves but may still be in consumers’ refrigerators.

On Sept. 19, a public health alert was issued for Trader Joe’s Turkey Gobbler Wrap, produced Sept. 10 and marked with a “Best By” date of Sept. 16, 2025. The issue was identified after the establishment informed USDA FSIS that samples taken from food contact surfaces related to this product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to consumption of the product. Although a recall was not initiated—since the product was no longer available for sale at the time of the alert—the USDA warned consumers who may have stored it to discard it immediately. The product bears the establishment number “P-1644” and was distributed nationwide.

Most recently, on Sept. 25, another alert was issued for a range of ready-to-eat meals containing FDA-regulated pre-cooked pasta potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The meals include Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce, sold at Walmart, with best-by dates of Sept. 22, 24, 25, 29, 30, and Oct. 1, 2025. The packages are labeled with establishment numbers “EST. 50784” or “EST. 47718.” Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo was also contaminated with the bacteria. The impacted products have best-by dates of Sept. 20, 24, and 27, 2025, and an establishment number of “P-45288.”

The CDC followed up with additional findings on Sept. 26, confirming that samples from FreshRealm’s beef meatball marinara linguine meals sold at Walmart tested positive for the same Listeria strain linked to the outbreak. Although the pasta used in these meals is a likely source, further investigation is ongoing to determine if it is definitively responsible.

What should you do if you have these products?

Consumers are strongly urged not to eat any of the products mentioned above. If you have any of the affected items, return them to the store or throw them away immediately. Also, be sure to thoroughly clean any refrigerators, shelves, containers, or surfaces that may have come into contact with the contaminated food. Listeria can survive refrigeration and easily spread to other surfaces and foods.

The CDC warns that certain groups are particularly at risk. Pregnant women should seek medical attention immediately if they experience fever, fatigue, or muscle aches after consuming a potentially contaminated product. Although symptoms may be mild, the consequences can be severe, including miscarriage or illness in newborns.

Adults over the age of 65 and those with weakened immune systems are also at high risk of serious complications, which can include meningitis and death. Symptoms in these individuals may include high fever, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures, in addition to general flu-like signs.

While the affected meals may no longer be on store shelves, they may still be present in home refrigerators or freezers. It’s essential to double-check any pre-cooked pasta meals or turkey wrap items you may have purchased in recent months—especially if they came from Trader Joe’s, Walmart, or Kroger. The CDC and USDA will continue to release updates as the investigation unfolds, so check their websites regularly for the most current information.

If you or someone in your household is experiencing symptoms after consuming one of these meals, especially if you are in a high-risk group, contact your healthcare provider right away.

