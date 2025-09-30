Listen Live
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 77-year-old woman

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 77-year-old woman in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section

Published on September 30, 2025

A man has been arrested after allegedly striking and killing a 77-year-old woman in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section last week.

Michael F. Harper, 47, turned himself in to police on Monday, according to officials.

Action News’ Chopper 6 was over the 2700 block of Snyder Avenue just before 6 p.m. Monday, where officers found the vehicle they say is connected to the crash that killed Dorothea Cathell.

Police believe the striking vehicle was a black Infiniti Q50, with a Delaware paper tag. It has cracked molding on the front bumper and grille, denting on the hood and a broken windshield.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 54th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Police say the driver was traveling eastbound on Lancaster Avenue when Cathell was struck.

After the crash, the driver reversed down Lancaster Avenue and fled southbound. Investigators say a female passenger was dropped off at a pizza shop near 56th Street and Girard Avenue.

Cathell was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“She meant a lot to everybody,” said Mary Miles of her sister Dorthea Cathell, the victim of the crash. “To the world, she was just a person, but to her family, she was the world. So knowing what I know about her, it’s just unbelievable that someone would just leave her there,” she said.

A memorial at the crash scene includes a damaged cart that Cathell used to use on her shopping trips. Family members say she was headed to a nearby ShopRite grocery store when she was hit.

Cathell’s family says she was a three-time cancer survivor, a proud mother of four, and grandmother of 20, as well as a community activist.

Cathell’s sister tells Action News she was a generous soul who helped anyone in need.

“I don’t know how anybody could sleep at night knowing what they know and not share that somehow,” said Miles. “I would hope if anyone saw anything, they would speak up.”

Harper has been charged with homicide by vehicle-DUI, accident involving death, reckless driving, as well as other offenses.

This article was sourced from 6abc Philadelphia

