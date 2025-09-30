Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, “Next Time Say It To My Face”

Getty Images / Hakeem Jeffries / Donald Trump

Hakeem Jeffries had words for Felon 47, aka Donald Trump, after the “president” posted a racist AI-video on Truth Social.

If you haven’t been paying attention, Democrats and Republicans are currently locked in a showdown with the threat of a government shutdown looming over their heads.

Each party is waiting to see who blinks first. Still, as of right now, Democrats are standing firm in their commitment not to join Republicans to fund the government because the GOP is set on letting Obamacare subsidies end, leading to staggering healthcare costs for Americans.

Donald Trump Resorts To His Racist Playbook To Antagonize Hakeem Jeffries & Chuck Schumer

Following a meeting between party leaders at the White House that ended with no agreement between the parties, Trump took to Truth Social to drop an egregiously racist AI-doctored video featuring Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

In an AI-doctored clip, Jeffries is wearing a sombrero with a handlebar mustache, evoking clear Mexican tropes, accompanied by the “Mexican hat dance” song.

Schumer’s voice is also recreated, and in the clip, he says that Democrats want to allow immigrants in and that Americans do not like Democrats.

Per Raw Story:

“Look guys, there’s no way to sugar-coat it: nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of all of our woke trans bull—-,” the deepfake version of Schumer is heard saying.

“Not even Black people want to vote for us anymore, even Latinos hate us. So we need new voters, and if we give all these illegal aliens free health care, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us. They can’t even speak English, so they won’t realize we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of s—, at least for a while until they learn English and they realize they hate us too.”

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back At Donald Trump On X & During A Press Conference

Jeffries immediately responded by sharing a real image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein on his personal X account with the caption, “This is real.”

Jeffries wasn’t done; he let the Brooklyn in him come out during a press conference flanked by his fellow House Democrats.

“The next time you have something to say about me, don’t cop out to a racist and fake AI video. When I’m back in the Oval Office, say it to my face,” Jeffries said to loud cheers from the Democrats behind him.

Trump’s racist AI post was also called out by others on X. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, “Next Time Say It To My Face” was originally published on hiphopwired.com