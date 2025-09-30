Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Source:

Just when it seemed like the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef was well done and cooked, the Queens rapper decided to rehash her long-standing feud with her Hip-Hop rival following the release of Bardi’s history-making sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

While Cardi B was minding her business and cooking up some tasty-looking ribs in the oven, Nicki took to X to heat up their old beef and began clowning Cardi B’s first week sales, which actually saw Am I The Drama? move 235,000 equivalent album units.

First referencing the $4.99 promotional price for Am I The Drama?, Nicki went on to call Cardi B “Barney Dangerous” before bluntly stating, “Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. Meeeeee” among other “interesting” tweets.

That being said, it’s worth noting that Nicki Minaj’s The Pinkprint sold 244,000 equivalent album units in its first week when it was released in 2024. Looks like she’s mighty proud to be holding those extra 9,000 units over Cardi B’s head.

Continuing to troll Cardi, Nicki went on to reference her current pregnancy with Stefon Diggs and even suggested she was “raw doggin” it out here and alleged that Cardi has “HPVeeeeee.”

Not one to bite her tongue, Cardi B clapped back immediately saying, “The power I have… make these btches come out of rehab everytime. Go to your fcking room.” Calling Nicki Minaj “Cocaine Barbie,” Cardi went for Nicki’s jugular, claiming that the Queens rapper had fertility problems due to her drug abuse and even roped in her hubby, Kenneth Petty, by saying “bro be touching 12 year olds,” allegedly.

The tweets have since been deleted, of course.

Check out some of the nasty back-and-forth tweets below, and let us know your thoughts on these two once again squaring off in the comments section below. Plenty more reactions, too.

