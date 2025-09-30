Listen Live
Entertainment

Neyo Snatches Stage Crasher During Live Show

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mary J Blige In Concert - Toronto, ON
Source: Mathew Tsang / Getty

Singer Ne-Yo shocked fans during a recent concert when he grabbed a stage crasher by the neck and warned them not to mess with him.

The moment happened while Ne-Yo was performing one of his hit songs. In the middle of the show, a person suddenly jumped onto the stage and rushed toward the singer. Instead of waiting for security, Ne-Yo handled it himself. He still continued the show without missing a beat.

Video from the concert shows Ne-Yo grabbing the intruder by the neck with one hand and holding them back as fans screamed. The singer then looked out into the crowd and said, “Don’t try me,” before pushing the stage crasher away so security could step in.

The audience cheered after Ne-Yo stood his ground, but the moment quickly went viral online. Some fans praised him for protecting himself, while others said it was a risky move that could have gone wrong.

Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, posted on his Instagram stating “This is what you DON’T do. I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the s### out of a person for disrespecting my stage,” Ne-Yo wrote. “And then keep the party going. Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.” Many are debating whether artists should take matters into their own hands when stage crashers appear, or if it should always be left to security.

Despite the tense moment, Ne-Yo kept the show going and finished his set without further problems.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close