Neyo Snatches Stage Crasher During Live Show

Singer Ne-Yo shocked fans during a recent concert when he grabbed a stage crasher by the neck and warned them not to mess with him.

The moment happened while Ne-Yo was performing one of his hit songs. In the middle of the show, a person suddenly jumped onto the stage and rushed toward the singer. Instead of waiting for security, Ne-Yo handled it himself. He still continued the show without missing a beat.

Video from the concert shows Ne-Yo grabbing the intruder by the neck with one hand and holding them back as fans screamed. The singer then looked out into the crowd and said, “Don’t try me,” before pushing the stage crasher away so security could step in.

The audience cheered after Ne-Yo stood his ground, but the moment quickly went viral online. Some fans praised him for protecting himself, while others said it was a risky move that could have gone wrong.

Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, posted on his Instagram stating “This is what you DON’T do. I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the s### out of a person for disrespecting my stage,” Ne-Yo wrote. “And then keep the party going. Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.” Many are debating whether artists should take matters into their own hands when stage crashers appear, or if it should always be left to security.

Despite the tense moment, Ne-Yo kept the show going and finished his set without further problems.