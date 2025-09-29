Listen Live
Terence Crawford held at gunpoint by Omaha police [VIDEO]

Published on September 29, 2025

Netflix's Canelo vs Crawford - Fight Night
Source: Harry How / Getty

Boxer Terence Crawford was held at gunpoint by an Omaha police officer in an incident caught on video.

Crawford was being honored with a championship parade hours earlier before the traffic stop.

In the video, the officer repeatedly tells Crawford, an Omaha native , to step out of the car. At one point, Crawford states, “I ain’t reaching for no gun,” and he keeps his hands up throughout the interaction.

Police later issued a statement saying that just before 1:30 a.m. local time, officers stopped a vehicle that was “driving recklessly.” During the traffic stop, the police officer “observed a firearm on the driver’s side floorboard” and for safety, “all four occupants were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint.”

The Omaha Police Department said in a statement that it would undergo an internal investigation of the traffic stop after the video circulated online of an officer holding a gun on Crawford while he steps out of his car.

Crawford has yet to make an official statement on this incident.

