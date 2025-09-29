6 Philly Starbucks stores to close amid nationwide cuts

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

At least six Philadelphia Starbucks stores are among the hundreds of locations the coffee giant is closing nationwide.

Starbucks announced on Thursday, Sept. 25, that they would eliminate 900 nonretail jobs and shutter underperforming stores across the U.S. and Canada, NBC News reported.

Accoring to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the following Philadelphia Starbucks locations would be among the stores that will close over the weekend.

1500 Market St.

1709 Chestnut St.

1900 Market St.

490 N. Broad St.

1128 Walnut St.

1801 Spruce St.

After the planned closures, Center City will have about a dozen Starbucks stores left, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Employees at the Starbucks at the corner of 20th and Market streets told NBC10 they were caught off guard by the sudden news.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do next or whatever. I don’t know if I’m going to get placed into another store,” Tyrie Chestnut told NBC10. “I don’t know if they’re going to let me know. I won’t find out until after this place is already closed down so I don’t really know.”

Information from this article was sourced from NBC10 Philadelphia