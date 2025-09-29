Listen Live
Local

6 Philly Starbucks stores to close amid nationwide cuts

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Starbucks To Layoff 900 Employees And Close Underperforming Locations
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

At least six Philadelphia Starbucks stores are among the hundreds of locations the coffee giant is closing nationwide.

Starbucks announced on Thursday, Sept. 25, that they would eliminate 900 nonretail jobs and shutter underperforming stores across the U.S. and Canada, NBC News reported.

Accoring to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the following Philadelphia Starbucks locations would be among the stores that will close over the weekend.

  • 1500 Market St.
  • 1709 Chestnut St.
  • 1900 Market St.
  • 490 N. Broad St.
  • 1128 Walnut St.
  • 1801 Spruce St.

After the planned closures, Center City will have about a dozen Starbucks stores left, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Employees at the Starbucks at the corner of 20th and Market streets told NBC10 they were caught off guard by the sudden news.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do next or whatever. I don’t know if I’m going to get placed into another store,” Tyrie Chestnut told NBC10. “I don’t know if they’re going to let me know. I won’t find out until after this place is already closed down so I don’t really know.”

READ MORE:

RELATED: Numerous Philly Starbucks Stores Join Nationwide Strike

RELATED: Starbucks Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Latte and Unveils New Fall 2025 Menu

RELATED: Beyoncé Just Gave Starbucks A Powerful Example On How To Give Back To The Black Community

Information from this article was sourced from NBC10 Philadelphia

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close