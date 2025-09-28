Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Young Thug popped out with a quWHite shocking transformation on the cover for his album, UY SCUTI, and dropping the hard “R” all over the opening track, “Ninja.” He doubled down on the race swap shenanigans with the whiteface switcheroo on pictures of fellow artists on his album like 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Future, and girlfriend Mariah the Scientist.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

What in the Druski is going on here? The latest Young Thug release that has everyone talking isn’t one of his many infamous leaked prison calls—it’s his new album with his portrait as a person of pallor as the cover, and we’re all confused by the “Whoopty Doo” whiteface. The opening of “Ninja” started out strong with a speech from the prosecution during Thug’s federal case, proclaiming that he’s a “dangerous” shot-caller, “King Slime.” Now, that’s how you make a comeback!

Many fans said they were vibing to the high-energy intro about the return of the “Metro Spider” spitter. Then things took an unexpected turn when Thug seemingly trolled listeners with an “N”-bomb barrage and more hard “Rs” than a Trinidad James singalong at a Klan rally. This confusing and controversial combination drew comparisons to everyone from Uncle Ruckus and Clayton Bigsby to Kanye West and Druski.

Mixed Reviews Of UY SCUTI

UY SCUTI includes a star-studded roster of features from Cardi B, T.I., Lil Baby, Mariah The Scientist, Future, YNF Lucci, and more. The songs range from familiar bangers to candid reflections on the lengthy, dramatic, and highly publicized YSL RICO case. He discusses betrayal from former friends who “turned rat,” relationship drama, and the toll the trial took on himself and his loved ones.

While some fans disagree about where the new album ranks among Young Thug’s hit-making highlights, another debate about the racial undertones is rivaling the music.

Check out the hilarious fan reactions and race-bending backlash to Young Thug’s whiteface rollout after the flip!

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard 'R' Ridiculousness On New Album, 'UY SCUTI'