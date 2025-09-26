Listen Live
Montco day care center owner charged in child pornography case

Montco Official and Day Care Center Owner Charged in Child Pornography Case

Published on September 26, 2025

Toddler playing with toy magnets
Source: CStorz / Getty

A township official for Skippack Township, in Montgomery County, who also owns two Pennsylvania day care facilities, has been arrested and is expected to face charges soliciting child pornography and related offenses out of Maryland, police said Thursday.

According to police, Nick Fountain, vice-chair of the Skippack Township Board of Supervisors, was arrested on Thursday on charges of sexual solicitation and solicitation of child pornography.

The charges, officials said, come from an investigation underway by police out of Harford County, Maryland.

Fountain’s Collegeville home was searched by investigators on Wednesday night and officials said some electronic devices were seized from the home.

For 12 years, Fountain has been the vice-chair of Skippack Township’s Board of Supervisors.

He also runs a pair of daycare facilities in the area — The Magnolia Enrichment Center in Collegeville and Magnolia Children’s Academy in Gilbertsville.

Neither township officials nor officials with these facilities immediately offered comment on Fountain’s arrest when contacted by NBC10.

Officials have not yet detailed specifics on the investigation that led to these charges.

But, NBC10 is working to learn more.

Fountain was being held in police custody in Montgomery County as an investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

