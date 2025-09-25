Listen Live
Mariah Carey Clears Up Anderson .Paak Rumors

Published on September 25, 2025

Mariah Carey Clears Up Anderson .Paak Rumors: “He Just Likes to Hold My Hand”

Mariah Carey is setting the record straight.

The legendary vocalist recently addressed swirling rumors about her and Anderson .Paak after the two were spotted looking cozy at several industry events.

During a recent interview, Mariah laughed off the speculation, explaining there’s nothing romantic going on between her and the Silk Sonic star.

“He just likes to hold my hand,” she shared, putting an end to the gossip with her signature humor and grace.

Fans first started connecting dots after photos surfaced of Carey and .Paak sharing playful moments at music events and afterparties.

The chemistry sparked headlines, with many wondering if a new power couple was forming.

While there’s no romance, the respect and admiration between the two artists is clear. Carey has long been known for her close ties within the music community, and .Paak is one of today’s most charismatic performers.

Their friendship has fans dreaming of a musical collaboration down the line, even if the hand-holding is just platonic.

