Listen Live
News

Rihanna Introduces 3rd Child With A$AP Rocky To The World

Rocki Irish Mayers was born Sept. 13...

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

And just like that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have added another member to their ever-expanding clan. On Sept.13, Rihanna and Rocky welcomed baby Rocki Irish Mayers to the world.

According to People, Rihanna revealed her latest baby on social media and naturally received all the love and well wishes from their fans and Hip-Hop peers alike (sans Drake of course).

Their latest addition to their family comes two years after introducing little RZA to the world, and with the way these two are creating life, you can expect another baby or two coming down the pike in the next couple of years. These two just can’t seem to keep their hands off each other. Rihanna, for her part, might be the one who initiates all of the baby-making in the relationship, as she’s been open about always wanting a big family, with the couple already reaching three children so far.

Per People:

Following the couple’s big pregnancy reveal at the 2025 Met Gala, an exclusive source shared with PEOPLE that the couple are “thrilled to be growing their family.” The insider also explained why the couple wanted to have their children close together in age.

“Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling,” the exclusive source told PEOPLE.

“They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond,” the insider added. “They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time.”

Gotta love those crazy kids. We just wonder if they’ll ever reach Nick Cannon numbers with their seeds. Just sayin’.

How many kids do y’all think Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will end up having when it’s all said and done? Let us know in the comments section below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DO_9N3NE1P9/?img_index=1
SEE ALSO

Rihanna Introduces 3rd Child With A$AP Rocky To The World  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close