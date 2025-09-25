Listen Live
Local

Eagles' Nick Sirianni not interested in C.J. Gardner-Johnson return

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on C.J. Gardner-Johnson return: “I’m really excited about the room that we have”

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Elsa / Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles have the ultimate opportunity to restore a key piece of the championship roster, after former Eagle C.J. Gardner-Johnson being recently waived by the Houston Texans.

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

When Head Coach Nick Sirianni was asked directly about on his plans to to bring back Gardner-Johnson into the fold, his answer wasn’t exactly in favor of ‘wanting that old thing back’. Sirianni spoke highly of the current roster and is willing to double down on his young talent to carry them defensively to another deep playoff push.

“I’m really excited about the room that we have.. I think they’ve done a really nice job to date” Coach Sirianni “We’ve gotta good young player in Andrew Makuba who continues to get better… having Reed [Blankenship] next to him is helping him get better, just how Reed got better, having Marcus Epps in the building”.

So all in all, no direct yes or no on whether Sirianni was interested, but a very just way to say he is going to play the hand he has been dealt for the season.

Check out Head Coach Nick Sirianni’s answer below!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Eagles Philadelphia Eagles

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close