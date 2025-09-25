Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on C.J. Gardner-Johnson return: “I’m really excited about the room that we have”

Source: Elsa / Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles have the ultimate opportunity to restore a key piece of the championship roster, after former Eagle C.J. Gardner-Johnson being recently waived by the Houston Texans.

When Head Coach Nick Sirianni was asked directly about on his plans to to bring back Gardner-Johnson into the fold, his answer wasn’t exactly in favor of ‘wanting that old thing back’. Sirianni spoke highly of the current roster and is willing to double down on his young talent to carry them defensively to another deep playoff push.

“I’m really excited about the room that we have.. I think they’ve done a really nice job to date” Coach Sirianni “We’ve gotta good young player in Andrew Makuba who continues to get better… having Reed [Blankenship] next to him is helping him get better, just how Reed got better, having Marcus Epps in the building”.

So all in all, no direct yes or no on whether Sirianni was interested, but a very just way to say he is going to play the hand he has been dealt for the season.

