Giveaway: See Future, Doechii & More At ONE Musicfest 2025!

GIVEAWAY: See Future, Doechii, Jazmine Sullivan, Ludacris & Many More At ONE Musicfest 2025!

We’re giving you the opportunity to be front and center for an unforgettable weekend at ATL's ONE Musicfest!

Published on September 24, 2025

Attention BOSSIP readers: we’re hooking you up with a chance to attend the South’s biggest cultural celebration: ONE Musicfest 2025, happening October 25–26 in Atlanta!

One Music Fest
Source: Julia Beverly for ONE Musicfest / Julia Beverly for ONE Musicfest

Now in its 16th year, ONE Musicfest (OMF) presented by P&G has cemented itself as the largest Black-owned, open-air, multi-stage festival in the nation — and a can’t-miss destination for music lovers everywhere. Co-produced by Live Nation Urban, OMF is a cultural homecoming that celebrates Black excellence, artistry, and unity across generations.

This year’s lineup for the Piedmont Park celebration is one for the history books, featuring unforgettable performances and Atlanta-centric moments:

Future — A rare hometown headlining performance.

Dungeon Family Reunion Honoring Rico Wade — Celebrating the legacy of the late producer who helped put Atlanta hip hop on the map.

The Roots with Mary J. Blige — The Queen of Hip Hop Soul joins The Legendary Roots Crew for her OMF debut.

Ludacris & Friends — The ATL icon marks 25 years since his debut album with a celebratory set full of surprises.

Doechii — The breakout star of the year brings her unstoppable energy to OMF for the first time.

The full lineup also includes Jazmine Sullivan, Kehlani, Clipse, Ari Lennox, Busta Rhymes, Wale, Chief Keef, Leon Thomas, Jagged Edge, Carl Thomas, Marvin Sapp, Organized Noize, Greg Street & Friends (Plies, Trick Daddy, Project Pat, Rich Kidz, Trinidad James), and many more.

One Music Fest: OMF 2025
Source: One Music Fest / One Music Fest

And here’s where we come in: BOSSIP is making sure you don’t miss it!

Comment ONE MUSIC FEST to enter; the winner will be selected at random!

