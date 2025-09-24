83-year-old man struck, killed trying to cross I-76 in South Philly, police say

Source: Cristian Lourenço / Getty

Police said a man was killed on Monday morning in a crash along westbound on I-76 through South Philly.

Officials said on Monday, westbound lanes along I-76, between Vare Ave./Mifflin Street and Exit 346B were closed due to for some time after a crash.

In an afternoon update, Pa. state police officials said that incident happened when an 83-year-old man was attempting to cross the roadway.

The man, officials said, was struck by a driver that was headed to work.

Police have not provided further identifying information for the victim, nor have they detailed why the man was in the roadway.

Officials said the driver involved in this crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing, officials said.

Information from this article was sourced from NBC10 Philadelphia