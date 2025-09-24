Listen Live
Local

83-year-old man struck, killed trying to cross I-76 in South Philly

83-year-old man struck, killed trying to cross I-76 in South Philly, police say

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sunset in Downtown Philadelphia At Philadelphia In Pennsylvania United States.
Source: Cristian Lourenço / Getty

Police said a man was killed on Monday morning in a crash along westbound on I-76 through South Philly.

Officials said on Monday, westbound lanes along I-76, between Vare Ave./Mifflin Street and Exit 346B were closed due to for some time after a crash.

In an afternoon update, Pa. state police officials said that incident happened when an 83-year-old man was attempting to cross the roadway.

The man, officials said, was struck by a driver that was headed to work.

Police have not provided further identifying information for the victim, nor have they detailed why the man was in the roadway.

Officials said the driver involved in this crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing, officials said.

Information from this article was sourced from NBC10 Philadelphia

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close