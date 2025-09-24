Listen Live
Local

Man barricades in Philly home after report of girl abducted

Man barricades in Philly home after report of girl abducted, police say

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fire At Philadelphia Residence Leaves Over 10 Dead
Source: Hannah Beier / Getty

A barricade situation ended with a man giving himself up to police after he allegedly held an 8-year-old girl hostage and refused to give her back to her mom.

According to police, the incident began at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Street and Widener Place on Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a report of an abduction and declared a barricade at around 4:28 p.m. with the man getting apprehended by police at around 5 p.m.

According to the aunt, Nyliah Briggs, the girl was playing with other kids outside when she entered the man’s home. The man then locked the door.

The mom and the aunt knocked on the door to get her back, but the man refused, causing the mom to pepper spray the man, Briggs said.

The mom was able to grab the girl and bring her outside after she pepper sprayed the man, Briggs said. However, the man then fired shots, Briggs said.

Police confirmed that there were around six shots fired during the incident.

“My sister had to like, you know, try to do anything in her power to get her daughter out,” Briggs said. “What caused him to come out was to start shooting, and that’s when he barricaded himself in the home. And now, as you see, the cops just now got him out the house. My niece is safe, she wasn’t harmed, but it’s just shocking. It’s crazy.”

“Stuff like that don’t happen around here,” Briggs added.

A police told sources that the man may have been intoxicated during the incident.

“He wasn’t cooperating. He appeared to be either high on alcohol or narcotics or both, because he was acting very erratically,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “So, it’s still an investigation in progress at this time.”

The man’s identity has not yet been released, but neighbors identified him as someone in his 40s.

Police have not yet revealed what charges the man is facing.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

philly crime

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close