Man barricades in Philly home after report of girl abducted, police say

Source: Hannah Beier / Getty

A barricade situation ended with a man giving himself up to police after he allegedly held an 8-year-old girl hostage and refused to give her back to her mom.

According to police, the incident began at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Street and Widener Place on Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a report of an abduction and declared a barricade at around 4:28 p.m. with the man getting apprehended by police at around 5 p.m.

According to the aunt, Nyliah Briggs, the girl was playing with other kids outside when she entered the man’s home. The man then locked the door.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The mom and the aunt knocked on the door to get her back, but the man refused, causing the mom to pepper spray the man, Briggs said.

The mom was able to grab the girl and bring her outside after she pepper sprayed the man, Briggs said. However, the man then fired shots, Briggs said.

Police confirmed that there were around six shots fired during the incident.

“My sister had to like, you know, try to do anything in her power to get her daughter out,” Briggs said. “What caused him to come out was to start shooting, and that’s when he barricaded himself in the home. And now, as you see, the cops just now got him out the house. My niece is safe, she wasn’t harmed, but it’s just shocking. It’s crazy.”

“Stuff like that don’t happen around here,” Briggs added.

A police told sources that the man may have been intoxicated during the incident.

“He wasn’t cooperating. He appeared to be either high on alcohol or narcotics or both, because he was acting very erratically,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “So, it’s still an investigation in progress at this time.”

The man’s identity has not yet been released, but neighbors identified him as someone in his 40s.

Police have not yet revealed what charges the man is facing.