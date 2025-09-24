Nev Schulman Confirms Cancellation of Catfish: The TV Show

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

After more than a decade on the air, Catfish: The TV Show has officially been canceled. Host Nev Schulman confirmed the news in a video message shared on social media with former co-host Max Joseph. The two described the cancellation as “sad,” while thanking fans, producers, and crew members who supported the long-running series.

The MTV show first premiered in 2012 and quickly became a cultural hit by spotlighting the hidden truths of online dating. Each episode followed Schulman and his co-hosts as they investigated cases where people suspected their online partners might be using fake identities, a practice known as “catfishing.” Joseph co-hosted the series until 2018, when Kamie Crawford stepped in to join Schulman. Crawford later departed in 2024.

Over its nine seasons, Catfish became one of MTV’s most recognizable reality shows, blending drama, investigation, and emotional storytelling. While Schulman said “Catfish as we’ve known it is over,” MTV has given producers permission to shop the series to other networks and streaming services. This leaves the door open for the concept to return in a new format. In the meantime, MTV will continue airing reruns from the show’s large catalog.

The cancellation comes as Schulman prepares for a new chapter outside of television. Earlier this month, he revealed he is now a licensed real estate agent in New York City, joining the firm Coldwell Banker Warburg. Schulman said his years of listening and building trust on Catfish helped prepare him for his new role.

For fans, the end of Catfish marks the close of a show that shaped online relationship culture and became a touchstone for conversations about honesty and identity in the digital age.