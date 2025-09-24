MacKenzie Scott, Ex Wife Of Jeff Bezos, Donates Millions To HBCUs

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given millions of dollars to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in recent years, marking some of the largest donations these schools have ever received.

Scott, who became one of the world’s richest women after her divorce in 2019, has committed to giving away much of her fortune. She has focused her giving on organizations that serve communities with fewer resources, and HBCUs have been a key part of that mission.

In 2020, Scott donated tens of millions of dollars to schools such as Howard University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, Hampton University, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Tuskegee University. Many of those gifts set records as the biggest single donations in the schools’ history.

Earlier this year, she continued her support by giving $70 million to the United Negro College Fund, which provides assistance to 37 HBCUs across the country. The contribution is expected to strengthen financial aid programs, faculty support, and campus improvements.

Leaders of the schools say the donations are transformative. Because Scott gives the money without restrictions, colleges are free to decide how best to use the funds, whether on scholarships, new programs, or campus facilities.

HBCUs have long played a vital role in American higher education, offering opportunities for Black students at a time when many universities excluded them. Yet these schools often operate with smaller endowments than larger, wealthier institutions. Scott’s contributions help close that funding gap and bring national attention to their importance.

While some critics note that one-time donations cannot replace long-term funding, many educators say Scott’s generosity is giving HBCUs the resources and visibility they deserve.

With her ongoing gifts, Scott has shown how philanthropy can address inequities in education and provide support where it is most needed.