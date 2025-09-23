Listen Live
Entertainment

Gunna & Offset Are Teaming Up for a Collab Album

Gunna & Offset Are Teaming Up for a Collab Album

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Gunna & Offset Are Teaming Up for a Collab Album

Fresh off dropping their own solo projects, Gunna and Offset just announced they’ve got a collaborative album on the way — and the streets are already buzzing.

Gunna made the reveal during his One Night Only Apple Music event, and it instantly set the timeline on fire.

Both artists have been running up numbers on their own.

Gunna’s been in his bag with projects like One of Wun and The Last Wun, while Offset has been carving out his solo lane and delivering heavy-hitting features.

Now, instead of competing for streams, they’re joining forces for something bigger.

This collab makes sense. Gunna’s melodic flow pairs perfectly with Offset’s sharp delivery, and the two already proved they got chemistry on tracks like Prada Dem.

A full album together means fans can expect trap anthems, slick wordplay, and plenty of quotables made for IG captions.

We don’t have a release date yet, but one thing is clear — this project is about to be one of the most talked-about collabs in hip-hop.

RELATED: Young Thug Seems To Sneak Diss Former Homie Gunna On New Track

SEE ALSO

Gunna & Offset Are Teaming Up for a Collab Album  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close